The graves of more than 30 Marines and sailors killed in bloody World War II battle have been found

(CNN) The remains of 30 US Marines and Navy service members lost since a bloody WWII battle in the South Pacific have been found on remote Tarawa Atoll, an organization that recovers lost US service members said.

Mark Noah, the president of History Flight, told CNN his organization had maintained a presence on the atoll since 2007 -- and had been working to locate and excavate the bodies of Marines in an American cemetery.

History Flight, founded in 2003, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to "researching, recovering, and repatriating" American servicemen missing in past conflicts, according to its website.

The organization has had a hand in recovering hundreds of sets of remains from both the European and Pacific theaters of World War II.

After finding service member remains, History Flight works with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, the federal agency tasked with recovering the remains of missing US personnel. Together they identify the fallen, and often coordinate reburial in cooperation with living family members and descendents.

