You can now vote for the 2019 MLB All-Star game starters

(CNN) Major League Baseball created a new process to determine who will play in the 2019 MLB All-Star Game, and the first phase of voting is complete.

Now, we're down to three players at each position in both the American League (AL) and National League (NL) as the second phase is underway.

The Starters Election balloting process began at noon ET today and ends tomorrow at 4 p.m. ET. Vote totals from the first round do not carry over, as all votes are reset to zero for the second round.

Whoever receives the highest total votes from the AL and NL will determine the eight starting position players along with the designated hitter for the AL.

Read More