(CNN) Back in February, ahead of a Golden State Warriors game at Oracle Arena, Don Nelson was asked what he's been up to since he retired from coaching.

The answer from the ex-NBA coach, who last coached for the Warriors in 2010, made everyone in the room burst out laughing.

"I've been smoking some pot," Nelson said. "But I never smoked when I played or coached, so it's new to me."

Turns out, he now does that every day.

In an interview with HBO's "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel," Nelson revealed that he grows marijuana on his farm in Maui. His pot, called "Nellie Kush," is not for sale, as it's for his personal medicinal use. He did not specify what condition he was treating.

Read More