Kushner refuses to say if US backs two-state solution to Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Washington (CNN) Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's senior adviser, refused to say in an interview with CNN's Wolf Blitzer whether the US backs or opposes Israel's annexation of Jewish settlements in the West Bank or supports a two-state solution to the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Blitzer raised comments by the US ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, who told The New York Times this month that Israel "has the right to retain some, but unlikely all, of the West Bank," and then asked Kushner whether the statement reflects official US policy.

"Yeah, we will be putting out our official position when we put out the peace plan," Kushner answered, speaking on "The Situation Room." "I think that if you go into his statement, it was, you know, in a different way. But I think we'll see what happens over the next couple months."

'We'll see what happens'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a Kushner family friend, raised the prospect of annexing some parts of the West Bank in the final days of Israel's April election campaign in an effort to rally conservative voters. Asked if that move might hurt the chances of peace, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Jake Tapper in April, "I think that the vision that we'll lay out is going to represent a significant change from the model that's been used."

