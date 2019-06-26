Progressive outsider Tiffany Cabán ahead in Queens Democratic district attorney primary, but race too close to call

(CNN) Tiffany Cabán, a 31-year-old former public defender, is leading in the contest for the Democratic nomination to be the next district attorney of Queens County, New York, with the race too close to call.

If the results are confirmed, she will have defeated the party establishment favorite and four other candidates on a promise of radical change to the office's prosecutorial practices.

A Cabán victory would be another body blow for Queens Democrats, who saw Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez defeat their since-departed chair Joe Crowley, then the fourth-ranking House Democrat, nearly a year ago. On Tuesday, it was Queens Borough President Melinda Katz, who had the backing of most traditional local powerbrokers, who faced off against a young, progressive outsider.

"We built a campaign that said every community deserves justice, that every community deserves fair treatment," Cabán said late Tuesday claiming victory. "We built a campaign to reduce recidivism, to decriminalize poverty, to end mass incarceration, to protect our immigrant communities, to keep people in their communities with access to services and support."

The race is still too close to call and Katz, who did not immediately return a CNN request for comment, has not conceded the election. The New York City Board of Elections will begin counting more than 3,400 absentee ballots on July 3, and that does not include affidavits, commonly known as provisional ballots, that need to be verified before counting.

Read More