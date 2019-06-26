Supreme Court strikes down Tennessee residency requirement for liquor licenses

Washington (CNN) The Supreme Court on Wednesday struck down a Tennessee law that requires individuals to live in the state for two years before obtaining a retail license to sell alcohol, a ruling that could give a boost to a large chain of liquor retailers in Tennessee and other states.

The 7-2 ruling is a loss for the Tennessee Wine & Spirit Retailers Association, a trade group of in state retailers, that argued that the law was legal under the 21st Amendment that bolstered a state's authority to regulate alcohol.

But critics, including a national chain, said the law amounted to discrimination against out-of-state residents in violation of principles of the commerce clause.

"Because Tennessee's 2 year residency requirement for retail license applicants blatantly favors the State's residents and has little relationship to public health and safety, it is unconstitutional," Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the majority opinion.

The case presented the high court with a rare opportunity to scrutinize the scope of the 21st Amendment that ended the Prohibition and gave states broad authority to regulate alcohol.

