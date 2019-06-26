Supreme Court gives Marine seeking VA benefits second chance in lower court

Washington (CNN)The Supreme Court on Wednesday gave a Marine Corps veteran who sought disability benefits for his service-related post-traumatic stress a second chance to prevail in a case that could impact the amount of power federal agencies have.
The justices narrowed the circumstances in which courts will defer to an agency's interpretation of ambiguous language in its own regulations. But the justices stopped short of overturning court precedent.
The ruling could be a modest step in a movement to restrict federal regulatory authority, a goal of the conservative movement and the Trump administration.
This story is breaking and will be updated.