Supreme Court gives Marine seeking VA benefits second chance in lower court

By Ariane de Vogue and Devan Cole, CNN

Updated 10:35 AM ET, Wed June 26, 2019

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 31: A man walks up the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court on January 31, 2017 in Washington, DC. Later today President Donald Trump is expected to announce his Supreme Court nominee to replace Associate Justice Antonin Scalia who passed away last year. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Washington (CNN)The Supreme Court on Wednesday gave a Marine Corps veteran who sought disability benefits for his service-related post-traumatic stress a second chance to prevail in a case that could impact the amount of power federal agencies have.

The justices narrowed the circumstances in which courts will defer to an agency's interpretation of ambiguous language in its own regulations. But the justices stopped short of overturning court precedent.
The ruling could be a modest step in a movement to restrict federal regulatory authority, a goal of the conservative movement and the Trump administration.
