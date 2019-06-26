Democrats tried to speak Spanish at the debate. How'd they do?

(CNN) When Beto O'Rourke opened the first Democratic debate by answering a question about tax rates in Spanish, he appeared to get some shade from Sen. Cory Booker.

The New Jersey Democrat initially looked taken aback, impressed or jealous at the power move, which highlighted O'Rourke's ability to fluently speak the language and may have distracted from the fact that he could not or would not answer the specific question about whether he would support a 70% top tax rate.

But maybe Booker was just frustrated that he didn't get to speak Spanish first. He pulled out his own language skills a short time later when the subject turned to immigration.

Cory Booker, as Beto gives part of his answer in Spanish, and does not answer the question. pic.twitter.com/4jKNSrIPAx — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) June 27, 2019

One of the moderators, José Diaz-Balart, got in on the act as well, asking O'Rourke a question about the border in Spanish before repeating it in English.

If the importance of Latino voters to Democrats was in question (it wasn't), the translating Wednesday night was proof that Democrats want to appeal to Latino voters.