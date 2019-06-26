7 key questions Congress needs to ask Robert Mueller

(CNN) The news broke late Tuesday night: Special counsel Robert Mueller agreed to come to Congress and testify on July 17 about his nearly two-year long investigation into Russia's attempts to interfere in the 2016 election and any possible collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians.

Mueller's testimony is a BIG deal -- especially since he made clear in a brief statement last month that he preferred that to be his last public word on the matter. His testimony represents Democrats' best chance to air some of the more damning elements of the Mueller report -- and to ask questions that only the special counsel can answer.

So, what should members of Congress ask Mueller? Here's seven good questions I'd like to see asked.

1) What did your report find?

Yes, I know the 448-page Mueller report has been available for public consumption since mid-April. And that media outlets -- CNN included -- have pored over it and reported out lots and lots of the details contained in it. But, I still think the average person has only the vaguest sense of what Mueller concluded -- and why he concluded it. A public recitation of his findings -- or even the toplines -- coming from the man himself would be a useful act of public education. If Mueller simply, in his own words, detailed the 10 major takeaways from the report -- with examples cited for why he concluded what he did -- I think we would all be better off. It might not change much in terms of how people feel about his report but at least we might have a more fact-based debate.

Read More