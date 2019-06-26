Pregnant woman apprehended by Border Patrol delivers stillborn child in Texas

Washington (CNN) A pregnant woman apprehended Monday by Border Patrol in McAllen, Texas, delivered a stillborn baby later that same day at a local hospital, according to a Customs and Border Protection statement provided to lawmakers and obtained by CNN.

The statement cites "initial reports" that the woman was apprehended and Border Patrol agents determined she required medical attention and transported her to a local hospital where an examination revealed no fetal heartbeat. The woman then delivered a stillborn child.

Additional details were not immediately available, the release said. Authorities are not yet releasing the mother's identity and CBP vowed to conduct a "thorough review of the circumstances."

This story is breaking and will be updated.