Manafort to be arraigned Thursday in NYC on state charges

By Brian Vitagliano and Katelyn Polantz, CNN

Updated 1:10 PM ET, Wed June 26, 2019

(CNN)Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort will be arraigned Thursday afternoon in New York City on state fraud charges, a source familiar with the matter tells CNN.

Manafort was sentenced in March to seven-and-a-half years in prison for federal tax fraud, bank fraud and foreign lobbying violations stemming from two cases investigated by special counsel Robert Mueller.
Less than an hour later, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance announced a 16-count criminal indictment charging Manafort with state crimes, including residential mortgage fraud and falsifying business records.
