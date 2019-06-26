Palestinian snub of Kushner's conference highlights failure of admin's outreach effort

Washington (CNN)As the architects of the Trump administration's Palestinian-Israeli peace initiative meet in Bahrain to discuss the economic aspect of their plan -- which aims to attract ideas and boost the Palestinian economy before they reveal their political blueprint at a later date -- those who are supposed to benefit are absent.
The main stage in Bahrain will be dominated by representatives from US allies including the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia while Palestinian political and business leaders are boycotting proceedings due to their aversion to the administration's approach to formulating what has been widely dubbed President Donald Trump's "deal of the century."
The architects of the plan -- Jared Kushner, Jason Greenblatt and Ambassador David Friedman -- have sought to bypass the Palestinian leadership and reach out to "everyday" Palestinians and business leaders, explain White House officials and sources in the region.
They hoped this effort would result in a public counterweight to the plan's rejection by the Palestinian political leadership. But critics point out that even those who have met with the three architects are not supporting the Bahrain conference, and some of the Palestinians the administration have spoken to have links to the Israeli government.
Kushner, speaking in New York at the Time 100 event earlier this year, claimed his team was employing a bottom up strategy to "make the lives of the Palestinian people better" by ensuring that their homeland is "investible."
Kushner's 'new reality'
During his opening speech in Bahrain. Kushner laid out his vision.
"Imagine a new reality in the Middle East. Imagine a bustling tourism and commercial center in Gaza and the West Bank," Kushner said, as he encouraged attendees to "begin thinking about these challenges in a new way."
But Zahi Khouri, a prominent Palestinian business leader who has visited the Trump White House for meetings, opposes the administration's approach.
"We just don't believe that economic comes first. That is why we won't go," explained Khouri. "I just find it a bit lunatic, the whole thing. Either we are in delusion, or the architects are in delusion."
Khouri says he does not know any well-respected influential business leaders who will be attending and predicts low investment pledges.
Khouri's advice to Greenblatt and Kushner was to focus on a "people to people pact" between the Israelis and the Palestinians. He says they smiled when he delivered the advice -- but ultimately ignored him.
A White House official described contacts with Palestinians who are not part of the leadership from "across all ages and occupations" and added that those meetings have provided new insights and perspectives. Many of the Palestinians believe "their leadership is making a big mistake on this and they want their voices heard," the official claimed.
Over the last two years a number of closed-door, secretive meetings have happened. One Palestinian who sat down with Greenblatt last year said that the White House official was seeking to sell his team as "honest brokers." Another Palestinian said that they just "sit and smile" and don't ask very specific questions. Sources could not quantify the number of Palestinians that have met with the Trump team, and administration officials declined to do so as well.
The Trump administration has, at least in part, leaned on Israeli contacts to setup these meetings, according to multiple sources familiar with the planning. And many describe those who have been ready to engage as being on the periphery of Palestinian society.
"There are a few outcast Palestinians who work with Israeli settlements and accept it de facto for their own interests," says one Palestinian familiar with the meetings. "They are completely isolated."
Yet many Palestinians point to the administration's policies as clear evidence they are not serious about respecting their longstanding interests. These include the moving of the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, the cutting of funds for Palestinian refugees, as well as aid projects, the closure of the PLO office in Washington, and the dissolution of the US diplomatic mission to the Palestinians into the US embassy to Israel.
'They have lost control of the message'
"The administration is starting with a major disadvantage. The number of steps they have made, whether with Jerusalem or cutting aid, have basically created a narrative that the (administration) is anti-Palestinian. And because the administration cannot talk about the details of the plan, they have lost control of the message," says Ghaith al-Omari, a senior fellow at The Washington Institute for Nea