Palestinian snub of Kushner's conference highlights failure of admin's outreach effort

Washington (CNN) As the architects of the Trump administration's Palestinian-Israeli peace initiative meet in Bahrain to discuss the economic aspect of their plan -- which aims to attract ideas and boost the Palestinian economy before they reveal their political blueprint at a later date -- those who are supposed to benefit are absent.

The main stage in Bahrain will be dominated by representatives from US allies including the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia while Palestinian political and business leaders are boycotting proceedings due to their aversion to the administration's approach to formulating what has been widely dubbed President Donald Trump's "deal of the century."

The architects of the plan -- Jared Kushner, Jason Greenblatt and Ambassador David Friedman -- have sought to bypass the Palestinian leadership and reach out to "everyday" Palestinians and business leaders, explain White House officials and sources in the region.

They hoped this effort would result in a public counterweight to the plan's rejection by the Palestinian political leadership. But critics point out that even those who have met with the three architects are not supporting the Bahrain conference, and some of the Palestinians the administration have spoken to have links to the Israeli government.

Kushner, speaking in New York at the Time 100 event earlier this year, claimed his team was employing a bottom up strategy to "make the lives of the Palestinian people better" by ensuring that their homeland is "investible."

