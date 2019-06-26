Trump's attorney: White House and DOJ are not planning to block any of Mueller's testimony

(CNN) The White House and Justice Department are not planning to block any of former special counsel Robert Mueller's testimony next month, President Donald Trump's attorney Jay Sekulow said Wednesday.

"There are no legal moves that are being made here," Sekulow said to CNN's Jake Tapper on "The Lead."

Sekulow said he expected Mueller's testimony to mirror the special counsel's report, and said it "certainly would be inappropriate" if Mueller made any new revelations in his testimony.

Sekulow would not say if the President has read the full report, but said Trump's legal team has "reviewed it more than once." He called the report "convoluted" and "very hard to follow."

The President's lawyers are not actively preparing for an impeachment, Sekulow said.

