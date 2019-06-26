Eric Trump says he was spit on at Chicago restaurant

(CNN) Eric Trump, son of President Donald Trump, said Tuesday he was spat on by an employee at a Chicago-area restaurant.

"It was purely a disgusting act by somebody who clearly has emotional problems," the President's third child told conservative site Breitbart News by phone Tuesday evening.

The Chicago Police Department was on the scene and assisted Secret Service, per CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

"CPD was on scene and assisting the United States Secret Service with a law enforcement matter. Any and all inquiries regarding a federal protectee must be directed to the Secret Service," Guglielmi tweeted

A United States Secret Service spokesperson declined to comment to CNN, and did not respond to inquiries on whether charges had been filed.

Read More