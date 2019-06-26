Trump's G20 orbits around Xi, Putin and other world leaders

(CNN) President Donald Trump will arrive Thursday at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan -- his third time attending the yearly gathering as President and, in some ways, the most consequential.

Trump has clashed with many of the other G20 leaders on trade and security matters. With some top American allies, he seems to lack chemistry. Other, more adversarial leaders have had better luck.

Here's a look at who Trump will encounter this week, and the state of his relationships:

Chinese President Xi Jinping

Trump's Saturday meeting with his Chinese counterpart -- meant as a face-to-face dialogue on trade -- will be the centerpiece of his stop in Osaka. Depending on its outcome, it could send ripples through the global economy. Trump has frequently said he enjoys a "great relationship" with Xi, with whom he toured the Forbidden City in Beijing in 2017 and later hosted at Mar-a-Lago.

But the limits of personal friendship were tested this spring when China backed away from verbal commitments in a nascent trade agreement. They will be tested again as the two leaders work to get trade negotiations back on track -- and tamp down a trade war that has injected anxiety into the global economy.

Trump is "quite comfortable with any outcome of those talks," one US official said this week. "It's really just an opportunity for the President to maintain his engagement."

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Perhaps no other world leader has captured Trump's imagination like Putin, the enigmatic former spy who admitted during a news conference last year that he had wanted Trump to win in 2016. The means by which Putin sought to make that happen -- cyber interference, according to US intelligence assessments -- are the basis for the dark undercurrent of "witch hunt" obsession that colors Trump's presidency.

Trump has said the investigations into Russian election interference have hurt relations between the two countries, which he wants to improve. That includes through a new nuclear arms treaty that would include China. But election meddling aside, the two countries are far apart on issues like Ukraine and Syria.

US officials this week stressed that Trump's meeting with Putin at the G20 was not a formal summit but rather a "normal event" without a "formal agenda."

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

The host of this year's G20, Abe has worked harder to cultivate Trump than perhaps any of his global counterparts. There are the rounds of golf, the custom-made ball caps, the across-the-globe flight to attend Melania Trump's birthday party this spring. A month later, Trump was standing in a sumo wrestling ring awarding a human-sized trophy, all orchestrated by the Prime Minister.

It's part of an effort to maintain close US-Japan ties, particularly as Trump pursues diplomacy with North Korea and wages trade war with China. Whether Abe's efforts are paying off remain to be seen: During his Tokyo visit, Trump publicly broke with Abe on the seriousness of North Korea's recent short-range missile tests.

French President Emmanuel Macron

They were once the closest of friends: After an invite to Paris for a Bastille Day military parade, Trump reciprocated by hosting Macron and his wife for his first (and currently only) state dinner in Washington. But since then their bond has frayed, and it almost broke in November when Trump insulted Macron over Twitter during another visit to Paris.

Now the two men appear to be at least on working terms. They met earlier this month in Normandy during a D-Day commemoration ceremony and are expected to confer on Iran during this week's G20.