Fact-checking the first night of the first Democratic presidential debate

(CNN)The first 2020 Democratic presidential debate kicked off in Miami with 10 candidates trying to stand out in a crowded field. They took on taxes, equal pay, health insurance and immigration reform.
Here are the facts.
Taxes
Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke said that Congress passed "a $2 trillion tax cut" that favored corporations which were sitting on record piles of cash and the very wealthiest in the country at a time of historic wealth inequality.
Facts First: Though there are a variety of estimates projecting the cost of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, according to the Congressional Budget Office, O'Rourke's statement appears to be roughly accurate.
Last year, the Congressional Budget Office projected that when incorporating the additional debt service costs, the tax cut would add $1.9 trillion to the deficit over the ten-year window.
But other cost estimates varied. According to an estimate by Congress' Joint Committee on Taxation before the law passed, it would cost $1.4 trillion over ten years, or just over $1 trillion when incorporating a broader look at its economic impacts.
A year after the law passed, the conservative-leaning Tax Foundation found that the cost was even less, at $1.47 trillion on a conventional basis and $448 billion over the ten-year window when taking into account its effect on the economy.
-Lydia DePillis