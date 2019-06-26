Fact-checking the first night of the first Democratic presidential debate

(CNN) The first 2020 Democratic presidential debate kicked off in Miami with 10 candidates trying to stand out in a crowded field. They took on taxes, equal pay, health insurance and immigration reform.

Taxes

Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke said that Congress passed "a $2 trillion tax cut" that favored corporations which were sitting on record piles of cash and the very wealthiest in the country at a time of historic wealth inequality.

Read More