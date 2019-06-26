It's Cory Booker's moment (if he can seize it)

Washington (CNN) You can't watch 10 candidates for two hours. So here's the ONE candidate you need to watch tonight: Cory Booker.

The senator from New Jersey comes into tonight's debate with a bit of momentum -- thanks to a high-profile fight with Joe Biden last week over comments the former vice president made that praised the "civility" of his working relationship with the late segregationist Sen. James Eastland of Mississippi.

And because most of the front-running pack are in Thursday night's debate, Booker will have a prime spot on the debate stage -- near the center next to Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. That, plus his poll standing compared with the other eight candidates onstage, should allow Booker plenty of camera time and time to talk.

Booker also knows that he badly needs a moment to spark a campaign that hasn't lived up to expectations yet. As the New York Times wrote earlier this week of Booker

"There have been breakout sensations, profound disappointments and examples of gritty resilience in the Democratic primary, but no candidate to date has been as simply confounding as the New Jersey senator, who has been sized up as presidential timber since he entered politics two decades ago. And few other contenders are under as much pressure to distinguish themselves at this debate, and the one next month, as he is."

