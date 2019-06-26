Here's a look inside the controversial Clint, Texas, facility where migrant children have been detained

Clint, Texas (CNN) Children were sleeping on cots at a US Customs and Border Protection facility in Clint, Texas. Some were playing soccer, and a teenage girl also detained there was calling her family to tell them she was alive.

Over 100 migrant children were being held in the West Texas facility when reporters were allowed in Wednesday. The facility has been under scrutiny after a team of lawyers, doctors and advocates said last week that migrant children were held under poor health and hygiene conditions at multiple US Customs and Border Protection facilities in Texas, including the one in Clint.

CBP spokesman Roger Maier said the agency believed it was important to let media see the facility on the outskirts of El Paso and see "what is actually happening here."

"By opening the doors and letting you see it, we think it's an important part to provide some balance to the story that is being told without our voice," Maier said.

CNN and other media outlets toured the facility on Wednesday but were barred from taking any pictures or video.