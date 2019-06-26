No. 2 at NRA resigns after being placed on leave

Washington (CNN) The National Rifle Association's No. 2 official Christopher Cox resigned on Wednesday shortly after he was placed on leave, according to NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre.

In an email obtained by CNN from LaPierre to NRA employees, the CEO thanked Cox "for his service to the NRA" and said he had accepted Cox's resignation.

The move comes shortly after the NRA accused Cox of aiding the recently failed coup against LaPierre, who has been the head of the NRA for decades, the New York Times reported.

In a federal lawsuit filed in June, the NRA alleged the group's former President Oliver North attempted to oust LaPierre, and argued texts and emails showed Cox participated, the Times reported, adding that Cox was once thought to be a possible successor to LaPierre.

The announcement of Cox's resignation comes the same day a spokesman confirmed the NRA is shutting down production of its online streaming network, NRATV.

Read More