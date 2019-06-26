Bernie Sanders launches Twitch account

(CNN) Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has created his own Twitch account, but you probably won't catch him streaming "Fortnite" or "Overwatch" anytime soon.

The 2020 presidential hopeful already has 14,158 followers on the live streaming platform popular with gamers, not a bad following considering the account was created Tuesday.

He has not yet released any content on the site.

"This campaign is about bring new people into the political process," Sanders' digital communications director, Josh Miller-Lewis, said.

"There's a huge audience on Twitch that has been ignored by our political leaders. As one of the first presidential campaigns ever to join Twitch, we hope to reach people who may not otherwise be involved in politics and speak with them about the issues that matter most to them."