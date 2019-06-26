Prince Charles under fire for becoming patron of homeopathy body

(CNN) Britain's Prince Charles has come under fire after becoming the patron of a group that endorses homeopathic medicine.

The Prince of Wales, who is next in line to the throne, was announced as a patron of the Faculty of Homeopathy (FoH) on Wednesday.

The FoH is a British professional body that regulates and promotes homeopathy , a form of complementary medicine based on the philosophy that "like cures like." In homeopathy, if something causes a symptom in your body, you take it in a diluted form to boost your body's ability to fight it. These remedies typically include a plant or a mineral in a tiny amount.

"It is an enormous honor for us to receive the Patronage of His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales," FoH President Gary Smyth said in a statement.

"I look forward to working with members, friends and supporters of the Faculty, continuing our important work, promoting homeopathy within both public and professional circles and maintaining awareness of this system of medicine."

