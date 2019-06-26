Mette Frederiksen becomes Denmark's youngest-ever prime minister

(CNN) Mette Frederiksen, the leader of Denmark's center-left Socialist Democratic party, has announced that she will form a left-leaning, one-party minority government, making her the nation's youngest-ever prime minister.

"It is with great pleasure I can announce that after three weeks of negotiations, we have a majority to form a new government," the 41-year-old said Wednesday, according to Reuters.

Frederiksen's Social Democrats were able to form the minority government after receiving backing from the Socialist People's Party, the Red-Green Alliance and the Social-Liberal Party, the news agency added.

Minority governments are common in Denmark and Frederiksen will rely on the three left and center-left parties to pass laws in parliament.

Denmark's Social Democrats beat the three-party center-right bloc led by Lars Lokke Rasmussen of the Venstre party earlier in June after adopting a hardline stance on immigration during the election campaign, luring voters away from the right-wing populist Danish People's Party (DPP). Frederiksen's party won 48 seats in parliament, beating Venstre party's by 43 seats.