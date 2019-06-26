Britain deploys new fighter jet for first time in a mission against ISIS

(CNN) Britain has successfully completed the first operational mission of its most advanced fighter jet -- the Lockheed Martin Lightning F-35B.

The jet, which is just over 51 feet (15.5 meters) long with a wingspan of 35 feet, flew alongside Typhoon aircraft over the skies of Iraq and Syria on Sunday, "as part of the ongoing fight against Daesh," the UK Ministry of Defence confirmed.

The operational debut follows Exercise Lightning Dawn, which saw the jets build up their capability as part of a training exercise in Cyprus.

After what the Ministry of Defence describes on the government's website as the "exceptional performance of the aircraft, pilots and support staff" during training, the planes left for action from the Akrotiri Royal Air Force (RAF) base in Cyprus.

The sorties formed part of the UK's contribution to the global coalition against ISIS in Iraq and Syria, though the jets did not carry out any strikes.

