Meek Mill just became a co-owner of Lids

(CNN) Meek Mill wears a lot of hats: rapper, criminal justice reform advocate and now a co-owner of Lids -- the well known retailer of hats and licensed sports products.

He revealed the news Wednesday in an interview with Business Insider , which reported the rapper, whose real name is Robert Williams, will lead the company's creative strategy. And, if you're a fan of Mill, Lids, or both, keep your eyes peeled in August: the outlet reported he'll release a limited-edition line of hats.

"I've been shopping at Lids my whole life, wearing hats, fitteds, of course, fitted hats and caps, all types of hats," Mill said in the interview. "In our culture, it's been a big thing. So, it was something I ain't have to think twice about and always believed in, that it'll work."

Lids was founded in 1995, and is partly owned by the sports retailer Fanatics.