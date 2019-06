(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:

-- Just ahead of his G20 trip, President Trump claimed Japan "doesn't have to help" and "can watch it on the Sony television" if the US is attacked.

-- Trump's protocol chief, Sean Lawler, was suspended indefinitely. This news comes during a State Department investigation into Lawler's conduct.

-- Broward County terminated two more officers for their response to last year's mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

-- Airport cameras picked up the last known images of a missing Utah college student. Ten days have passed since and many questions remain.

-- Beth Chapman, who starred in the popular reality series "Dog the Bounty Hunter," has died in Hawaii. She was 51.