-- What Elizabeth Warren, Beto O'Rourke and others aim to do at tonight's opening Democratic debate and here's how you can watch it.
-- Just ahead of his G20 trip, President Trump claimed Japan "doesn't have to help" and "can watch it on the Sony television" if the US is attacked.
-- A House panel voted to subpoena testimony from White House counselor Kellyanne Conway. Earlier this month, a federal agency said Conway should be fired for alleged Hatch Act violations.
-- Trump's protocol chief, Sean Lawler, was suspended indefinitely. This news comes during a State Department investigation into Lawler's conduct.
-- Workers are staging a walkout from Wayfair headquarters in protest of the online retailer's sale of beds to migrant detention facilities. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says this is "what solidarity looks like." Follow live updates here.
-- Broward County terminated two more officers for their response to last year's mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
-- Airport cameras picked up the last known images of a missing Utah college student. Ten days have passed since and many questions remain.
-- Beth Chapman, who starred in the popular reality series "Dog the Bounty Hunter," has died in Hawaii. She was 51.
-- Ikea turned its eyes to an initiative in which homes will only cost what the buyer can afford to pay.
-- Maisie Williams, the beloved warrior hero from "Game of Thrones," announced her next TV role.