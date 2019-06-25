Your child could name NASA's Mars 2020 rover

(CNN) NASA's Mars 2020 rover is set to launch next summer and land in Jezero Crater on the red planet in February 2021. It's called the 2020 rover for obvious reasons, but it will carry a new name before launch.

This is a tradition with the Martian rovers. Before it was dubbed Curiosity, the previously deployed plucky rover was known as the Mars Science Laboratory.

This fall, a nationwide "Name the Rover" contest will launch allowing K-12 students in US schools the chance to name the 2020 rover.

NASA hopes that the contest will inspire interest in science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, for students and give them an opportunity to learn more about the science and engineering that allows us to explore Mars.

Two partner organizations, Batelle Education in Columbus, Ohio and Future Engineers in Burbank, California, will work with NASA to help run the contest. Batelle will recruit judges and students and open them up to STEM networks. Future Engineers, which regularly supplies students with contests and challenges, will host the website for submitting names.