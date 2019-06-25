Breaking News

Your child could name NASA's Mars 2020 rover

By Ashley Strickland, CNN

Updated 2:30 PM ET, Tue June 25, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

In 2020, NASA is sending another rover to Mars, which is expected to land in early 2021. This new rover will provide sights and sounds on the surface of the red planet.
Photos: Meet the Mars 2020 rover
In 2020, NASA is sending another rover to Mars, which is expected to land in early 2021. This new rover will provide sights and sounds on the surface of the red planet.
Hide Caption
1 of 12
Equipped with new instruments proposed by researchers around the world, the 2020 rover can give us more details about the composition of the rocks and surface of Mars.
Photos: Meet the Mars 2020 rover
Equipped with new instruments proposed by researchers around the world, the 2020 rover can give us more details about the composition of the rocks and surface of Mars.
Hide Caption
2 of 12
Supercam will be able to image and analyze samples for chemical composition, mineral content and even study rocks in the distance for possible organic compounds.
Photos: Meet the Mars 2020 rover
Supercam will be able to image and analyze samples for chemical composition, mineral content and even study rocks in the distance for possible organic compounds.
Hide Caption
3 of 12
The Mastcam-Z, attached to the mast of the rover, will be able to zoom like a pair of binoculars and provide panoramic and stereoscopic images that allow for 3-D mapping.
Photos: Meet the Mars 2020 rover
The Mastcam-Z, attached to the mast of the rover, will be able to zoom like a pair of binoculars and provide panoramic and stereoscopic images that allow for 3-D mapping.
Hide Caption
4 of 12
MEDA, which is perched on the deck of the rover, works like a weather station. It can take the temperature, humidity, wind speed and direction and analyze the dust particles in the atmosphere.
Photos: Meet the Mars 2020 rover
MEDA, which is perched on the deck of the rover, works like a weather station. It can take the temperature, humidity, wind speed and direction and analyze the dust particles in the atmosphere.
Hide Caption
5 of 12
MOXIE will convert the carbon dioxide in the Martian atmosphere into oxygen, which could later help astronauts who go to Mars. This might allow them to breathe, and they could also use it for propellant.
Photos: Meet the Mars 2020 rover
MOXIE will convert the carbon dioxide in the Martian atmosphere into oxygen, which could later help astronauts who go to Mars. This might allow them to breathe, and they could also use it for propellant.
Hide Caption
6 of 12
PIXL is on the hunt for microbial life in the ancient past. It can identify chemical elements, see features as small as a grain of salt and take high-resolution close-up images of rocks and soil.
Photos: Meet the Mars 2020 rover
PIXL is on the hunt for microbial life in the ancient past. It can identify chemical elements, see features as small as a grain of salt and take high-resolution close-up images of rocks and soil.
Hide Caption
7 of 12
SHERLOC will use an ultraviolet laser to search for organic molecules and the mineral makeup of any rock or surface it images.
Photos: Meet the Mars 2020 rover
SHERLOC will use an ultraviolet laser to search for organic molecules and the mineral makeup of any rock or surface it images.
Hide Caption
8 of 12
RIMFAX will use ground-penetrating radar to study what&#39;s beneath the surface of the rover, searching for rock, sand, ice or brine. It can create sonogram-like images using this data.
Photos: Meet the Mars 2020 rover
RIMFAX will use ground-penetrating radar to study what's beneath the surface of the rover, searching for rock, sand, ice or brine. It can create sonogram-like images using this data.
Hide Caption
9 of 12
The rover will use a drill with five bits to collect samples of rock and soil and use a method called &quot;adaptive caching&quot; to store them in piles on the surface for a future mission to potentially collect. The green dots represent regions of interest, the green diamond is a cache location, the green &quot;X&quot; is the landing site, and the black line depicts its route.
Photos: Meet the Mars 2020 rover
The rover will use a drill with five bits to collect samples of rock and soil and use a method called "adaptive caching" to store them in piles on the surface for a future mission to potentially collect. The green dots represent regions of interest, the green diamond is a cache location, the green "X" is the landing site, and the black line depicts its route.
Hide Caption
10 of 12
The rover will use the sky crane method for landing, like the Curiosity rover. During the descent, rockets slow it down while the rover is lowered on tethers and an umbilical cord that provides communication and power. Once it has touched down, the rover will cut ties and the rest of the craft will crash land at a safe distance.
Photos: Meet the Mars 2020 rover
The rover will use the sky crane method for landing, like the Curiosity rover. During the descent, rockets slow it down while the rover is lowered on tethers and an umbilical cord that provides communication and power. Once it has touched down, the rover will cut ties and the rest of the craft will crash land at a safe distance.
Hide Caption
11 of 12
The Mars Helicopter will be equipped to fly through the thin Martian atmosphere.
Photos: Meet the Mars 2020 rover
The Mars Helicopter will be equipped to fly through the thin Martian atmosphere.
Hide Caption
12 of 12
01 Mars 2020 Rover02 Mars 2020 Rover11 Mars 2020 Rover04 Mars 2020 Rover05 Mars 2020 Rover06 Mars 2020 Rover07 Mars 2020 Rover10 Mars 2020 Rover09 Mars 2020 Rover12 Mars 2020 Rover13 Mars 2020 RoverMars Helicopter

(CNN)NASA's Mars 2020 rover is set to launch next summer and land in Jezero Crater on the red planet in February 2021. It's called the 2020 rover for obvious reasons, but it will carry a new name before launch.

This is a tradition with the Martian rovers. Before it was dubbed Curiosity, the previously deployed plucky rover was known as the Mars Science Laboratory.
This fall, a nationwide "Name the Rover" contest will launch allowing K-12 students in US schools the chance to name the 2020 rover.
NASA hopes that the contest will inspire interest in science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, for students and give them an opportunity to learn more about the science and engineering that allows us to explore Mars.
    When did life have a chance on Mars? After giant meteorites stopped hitting it 4.4 billion years ago
    When did life have a chance on Mars? After giant meteorites stopped hitting it 4.4 billion years ago
    Two partner organizations, Batelle Education in Columbus, Ohio and Future Engineers in Burbank, California, will work with NASA to help run the contest. Batelle will recruit judges and students and open them up to STEM networks. Future Engineers, which regularly supplies students with contests and challenges, will host the website for submitting names.
    Read More
    If you're interested in in becoming a judge for the contest, applications are now open.
    An adorable new ilustration of the Mars 2020 rover.
    An adorable new ilustration of the Mars 2020 rover.
    "We're very excited about this exceptional partnership," said George Tahu, Mars 2020 program executive in NASA's Planetary Science Division at the agency's headquarters in Washington. "Contests like this present excellent opportunities to invite young students and educators to be a part of this journey to understand the possibilities for life beyond Earth and to advance new capabilities in exploration technology."
    Curiosity rover detects highest levels of methane on Mars
    Curiosity rover detects highest levels of methane on Mars
    The Mars 2020 rover is about the size of a small car and weighs 2,300 pounds. The rover will collect samples that could be returned to Earth by future missions. It will search for signs of possible ancient life on Mars and study Martian climate and geology.

    How's 2020 doing?

    Recently, the rover has made quite the transformation. In the past few weeks, the wheels and mast have been added, making it look more like a rover than ever.
    It's currently stationed in the Jet Propulsion Laboratory's clean room to keep it from carrying any bacteria from Earth to Mars.
    2020 is carrying an instrument that will help it search for past signs of life on Mars.
    The Scanning Habitable Environments with Raman & Luminescence for Organics & Chemicals instrument, dubbed SHERLOC, will detect chemicals on Mars that could be linked to life. It will be mounted on the end of the rover's 7-foot robotic arm, along with a laser, camera and spectrometers.
    The next rover will offer the clearest view of Mars yet, plus a helicopter
    The next rover will offer the clearest view of Mars yet, plus a helicopter
    SHERLOC also will carry five samples of spacesuit material, including a piece of an astronaut's helmet and four kinds of fabric, to study how the materials stand up to the radiation astronauts could face on Mars.
    This is the first time any materials like this are being sent there.
      The arm will soon be mounted on 2020, and the Mars helicopter will be tucked underneath the rover. Once ready, everything will be shipped to Kennedy Space Center to prepare for a launch in July 2020.
      Send in your names to fly aboard the rover to Mars. (Your name, not you)
      Send in your names to fly aboard the rover to Mars. (Your name, not you)
      And don't forget that there's still time to send your name to Mars aboard the rover. The deadline is September 30, and you'll receive a souvenir boarding pass in return.