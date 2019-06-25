6 dead, including 4 children, in Wisconsin house fire

(CNN) A fire consumed a Wisconsin home Tuesday morning and left six people dead.

Two boys and two girls ranging in age from 10 months to 7 years old died in the fire, according to Langlade County Coroner Larry Shadick. Langlade is about 90 miles northwest of Green Bay.

A 32-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman also died, Shadick said. Two women escaped.

It's unclear how or if any of the victims were related.

The fire began around 6:20 p.m. CT. Eight people were in the home, according to CNN affiliate WSAW-TV

