Virginia doctor in Belize on vacation found dead with tour guide

(CNN) A Virginia doctor was gunned down with his tour guide while on vacation in Belize, according to local authorities.

Gary Swank was visiting the Central American country with his family. He had been on a fishing boat with local guide Mario Graniel when they were both shot dead, Belize Police Commissioner Chester Williams said in a press conference Monday recorded by the San Pedro Sun newspaper.

In the recording, Williams said the tour guide had a disagreement with a local gang kingpin, and agrees that Swank was a "victim of circumstance."

Graniel had earlier reported to police that someone fired shots at his home on Friday, but he never filed a formal complaint, Williams said.

"We maintain police presence in the area to protect him and the community from further shootings but we can't follow the man everywhere he goes," he said. "He decided to go out with a tourist."

