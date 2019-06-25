Georgia police release footage of finding a newborn in a plastic bag in the woods

(CNN) The Forsyth County Sheriff's office near Atlanta has released dramatic bodycam video from the night authorities found a newborn baby wrapped in a plastic bag in the woods.

The footage, released Tuesday, was captured on June 6 in Cumming, Georgia about 40 miles from Atlanta.

The sheriff's office said in a statement it "is continuing to aggressively investigate and to follow leads regarding Baby India. As of today, we are still receiving tips from across the country on the possible identity of 'Baby India.' "

The office said it decided to release the footage "in hopes to receive credible information on the identity of Baby India and to show how important it is to find closure in this case."

In the video, a deputy is seen tearing open a yellow plastic bag and finding a crying baby still with the umbilical cord attached before placing her in a blanket.

