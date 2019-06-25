A 5-year-old boy with cancer dreamed of being a soldier, so dozens of service members came to his funeral

(CNN) River "Oakley" Nimmo had big dreams of being in the Army one day. The 5-year-old Arkansas boy, who died last week of a rare form of cancer, never got the chance.

But that didn't stop service men and women from honoring Oakley at his funeral Tuesday.

Dozens of members of the Arkansas National Guard turned out for the boy's memorial service at Cullendale First Baptist Church in Camden, where they posthumously made Oakley an honorary colonel before giving him a final salute.

Oakley's admiration of the military won the hearts of many men and women in uniform across the state, said Maj. William Phillips, a public affairs officer with the Arkansas National Guard. Many of them had followed the boy's brave battle on social media, and when Oakley's family invited military members to the funeral, they were honored to oblige.

No shortage of uniformed military members on hand for the funeral of Oakley Nimmo - the five-year-old who dreamed of being an "army man" who lost his battle with cancer last week. (Photo: Karen Bailey) @KATVNews #ARNews pic.twitter.com/af65RWc1uL — Matt Mershon (@MattMershonKATV) June 25, 2019

In 2015, Oakley was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a cancer that develops from immature nerve cells, according to a GoFundMe page that raised $52,000 for his medical treatment. Oakley spent most of his brief life in and out of hospitals, fighting the disease.

