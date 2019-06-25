Hundreds packed a Korean War veteran's funeral when he died without surviving family members in Nebraska

(CNN) When Dale Quick died earlier this month and left no known survivors, a Nebraska funeral home appealed to his community to make sure he got the funeral he deserved.

"We are appealing to any and all veterans, veterans' clubs and organizations and our community to attend Dale's service to honor an individual who so selflessly served our country," Roper & Sons Funeral Home wrote in an obituary posted to its website.

The 91-year-old "led a simple life" after serving in the military for nearly seven years, the funeral home said.

CNN's Jake Tapper also took to social media to spread the word.

ATTN LINCOLN, NEBRASKA!



The funeral for Dale Quick, 91, a Korean War Veteran, is MONDAY MORNING 10 am.



He had no known survivors. Funeral home is appealing to veterans and community to attend



Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel,

3950 Hohensee Drive https://t.co/92aLzw5fqZ — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 24, 2019

The community heard the call.

