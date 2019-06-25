A tree fell on Girl Scouts hikers in Indiana, killing a girl and injuring 3 other people

(CNN) A large tree fell as Girl Scouts and volunteers were hiking nearby at a southern Indiana camp on a rainy Monday morning, striking and killing one girl and injuring three other people, authorities said.

Isabelle Meyer, an 11-year-old Girl Scout from Jasper, Indiana, died after the tree struck her and the three others at Camp Koch in Indiana's Perry County near the Ohio River, Perry County Sheriff Alan Malone said.

The four were attending a Girl Scouts camp, and had been hiking with others along a gravel path when the tree -- roughly 35 to 45 feet tall -- fell around 11:30 a.m., Malone said.

It was raining at the time, but no warning from the National Weather Service was in effect, Perry County Emergency Management Agency Director Steve Hauser said.

Significant rain had also fallen in the past two weeks, Malone said. But he said he didn't immediately know why the tree fell.

