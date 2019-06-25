Jilted man opened fire on car near Fresno party, hitting woman's infant daughter in the head, police say

(CNN) Deziree Menagh had shunned the man's advances, police say, and she was trying to leave a Fresno, California, party -- her 10-month-old Fayth Percy in her arms -- when the man shot into a car, hitting her infant in the head.

Not only did Marcos Echartea, 23, fail to show any remorse, Police Chief Jerry Dyer said, but it isn't the first time he's been accused of recklessly opening fire with a baby involved. There was another alleged incident last month, the chief said.

"Very apparent that Marcos Echartea has no regard for human life, even a baby," he said. "We have every reason to believe that Marcos Echartea knew that that baby, Fayth, was in that vehicle when he fired three rounds into that vehicle."

In the latest shooting, Menagh, 18, and young Fayth were attending a birthday party early Sunday near Menagh's home. Inside, Echartea, who she'd met once before, tried to grab her hand, but she pulled away, Dyer said.

She went outside and reported Echartea's behavior to her friends. Later, as Echartea sat on the porch, he tried to pull Menagh onto his lap, the police chief said. Again, the teen resisted.

