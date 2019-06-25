A community is honoring a fallen police officer's career with this one, touching photo

(CNN) A St. Louis police officer was shot and killed in the line of duty on Sunday, but his legacy is living on.

In Michael Langsdorf's more than 17 years as an officer with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, he responded to countless calls. But one of them is standing out to the St. Louis community.

KeAndre Colenburg was just 2 years old when his family's home caught fire in 2003.

He told CNN affiliate KMOV that the family escaped to the roof, where his dad dropped the children to the first responders below.

Langsdorf was the officer who caught Colenburg.

