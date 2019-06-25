A dad bolted over a 4-foot fence to save his son from drowning

(CNN) A parent's protective instincts are no joke.

Albert Passavanti and his family were lounging by the pool in Palm Beach County, Florida on a sunny Sunday when something terrifying happened.

As Passavanti's toddler son chased an inflatable ball, he fell into the pool. The 1.5-year-old doesn't know how to swim.

When Passavanti saw his son was in danger, he jumped to his feet, bolted over a 4-foot fence and dove into the water.

The father's quick thinking and reflexes saved his son's life.

Read More