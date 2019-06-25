(CNN) When a woman dining at a McDonald's noticed a man sleeping in one of the booths, she snapped a photo of him and uploaded it to Facebook.

But when others saw the post, they decided to help Childs.

Some donated hotel rooms for him and his son to stay in, according to WSB-TV. And Childs later walked into work to find donated diapers for his son, in addition to other supplies and clothes. He has also received job offers.

Childs was surprised by the outpouring of support for him.

"I thought it was something negative and nobody would care about it," he said.

He said there are no hard feelings between him and the woman who posted about him.

"I'm not homeless, not now, thanks to her," Childs said.