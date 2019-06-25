Parents of a baby who died with 96 fractures charged in her death

(CNN) The parents of a 10-week-old baby whose autopsy revealed she'd suffered 96 fractures have been charged with her death.

The father, Jason Robin of Houston, was charged with the murder of his infant daughter, Jazmine. The baby's autopsy revealed she also suffered multiple broken ribs and a skull fracture, according to Harris County, Texas, court records.

Her mother, Katharine White, was charged with injury by omission for failing to protect her.

Court documents show Jazmine was born prematurely at 29 weeks old but released safely into her parents' care on July 3, 2018. She was readmitted July 14 with what physicians called "clearly inflicted head trauma," and staff tipped off investigators.

Robin told investigators his daughter refused to take a bottle the day she was admitted and went limp for a few minutes. She was not acting like herself for most of the morning so he took her to the hospital in the afternoon.

Read More