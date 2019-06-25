This bride had 34 bridesmaids in her wedding and says she would have had more if she could have

(CNN) A bride from New Orleans went all out for her beach wedding -- enlisting 34 of her closest friends and family to join her as bridesmaids on her big day.

Casme Carter tied the knot June 2 in Destin, Florida, with her six sisters and 28 friends by her side.

She says that she planned on having 50 ladies but some couldn't make it because of family reasons and an Army deployment.

But why -- and how -- so many? Carter says she has a lot of friends from mentoring and participating in women's empowerment groups.

"I wanted them all to experience the love that they've seen that I've been praying for and wanting. I wanted them to witness it first hand," Carter says.

