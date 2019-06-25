The struggle was real for these WNBA players trying to get home after a game

(CNN)WNBA players on the Indiana Fever planned to leave Seattle a few hours after their game ended.
But their flight scheduled for 10:30 p.m. was delayed an hour.
Then there were mechanical issues.
At almost 1 in the morning, the team finally boarded a new plane to Atlanta, where they would catch a flight to Indiana.
"let's try this again.... boarding a new airplane.
12:50AM:"
Nope again.
According to Natalie Achonwa, who documented the team's journey on Twitter, every flight was overbooked.
So, they took a bus and settled in for the eight-hour journey north.
"UPDATE: 8:44AM, breakfast of champions.
soooo we made it to Atlanta... but EVERY flight to Indy is already overbooked.... and we have a 18 person travel party."
Despite bus issues just a couple hours into the ride, the team finally made it home, after a grand total of 22 hours travel time.
The next day was a home game against the Minnesota Lynx.
"What a mess. Nothing helps your muscles recover after a game like standing in airports!"
"This thread isn't your typical 'my travel day sucks.' This is a professional women's basketball team, who just played a game, who are stuck sleeping on the floor, not having proper food, and having to take an 8hr bus home instead of a flight.
BRUTAL"
CNN has reached out to the WNBA for comment.
Last August, the Las Vegas Aces forfeited a game -- the first forfeit in WNBA history -- after travel issues led to the team spending more than 25 hours in airports and airplanes.
Though the Aces arrived a few hours before tip-off, they said in statement that playing the scheduled game would put them at risk for injury.