Women's World Cup: Footballers capture their own stories
Updated 10:40 AM ET, Tue June 25, 2019
In late 2018, global photography project Goal Click gave footballers from around the world disposable cameras so that they could document their lives ahead of the Women's World Cup in France.
The results were an array of fascinating behind-the-scenes shots -- from ice baths in San Jose to soaking up the rays in Sweden -- which depict the joys and sacrifices of being an international player.
Among those featured are USWNT players Sam Mewis and Kelley O'Hara, England star Lucy Bronze and Netherlands goalkeeper Loes Geurts.