Photographer: Stine Hovland, Norway & IL Sandviken
Location: Bergen, Norway

"You can see some of my teammates playing with a ball in the harbour of Bergen. We thought this symbolized Sandviken in a good way, where we expressed football in beautiful surroundings."
Stine Hovland/Goal Click

Women's World Cup: Footballers capture their own stories

Updated 10:40 AM ET, Tue June 25, 2019

In late 2018, global photography project Goal Click gave footballers from around the world disposable cameras so that they could document their lives ahead of the Women's World Cup in France.

The results were an array of fascinating behind-the-scenes shots -- from ice baths in San Jose to soaking up the rays in Sweden -- which depict the joys and sacrifices of being an international player.

Among those featured are USWNT players Sam Mewis and Kelley O'Hara, England star Lucy Bronze and Netherlands goalkeeper Loes Geurts.

Photographer: Sam Mewis, USA & North Carolina Courage
Location: San Jose, USA

"Something that has been particularly cool about this journey to the World Cup is becoming friends with Alex (Morgan). Alex is like an ACTUAL celebrity. She's truly an icon of our sport and yet is such a normal person. I have truly enjoyed getting to know her and it's been so much fun to realize that we can make fun of her and joke around with her! I think that coming onto the team as a young newbie, you see all the veterans and these famous players and you act so meek and quiet at first with them. But after a while it's like 'these people are my teammates and I'm just going to be myself and treat them normal.'

"Once you are able to break down that wall that you see as separating you from them, it really brings the team so much closer because everyone is truly friends with each other and can just be themselves. So I feel like this picture captured this idea that Rose and I have developed a relationship with Alex that is more than just teammates. She's become our friend and we share so many little moments with her, like taking ice baths and suffering through the cold. I have so much respect for the veterans on the team, like Alex, and even more respect for the way they have accepted the new players and crafted real relationships with us."
Sam Mewis/Goal Click
Photographer: Katy Castle, GDFC
Location: Clapham Common, London, UK

"All the players are on each other's shoulders putting up the net. It so neatly depicts what I wanted to portray, GDFC as a community of players who support each other. I felt bad that I wasn't helping but I needed to be an observer so I could take the photo. I don't think I need to explain it more."
Katy Castle/Goal Click
Photographer: Beth Mead, England & Arsenal
Location: Arsenal Training Ground, UK

"Leah Williamson and Jordan Nobbs were limbering up before a hard training session with Arsenal Women. This is something we do every day before training so we are ready to attack the session. It represents our professionalism and I wanted to show people what is behind the players on the pitch and what we do that people don't see. It was during Jordan's rehab. Jordan is the ultimate pro. She wants the best for every single one of her teammates. And she was so proud when she found out both me and Leah were going to a World Cup. It shows what an amazing human being she is. She is someone I look up to every day!"
Beth Mead/Goal Click
Photographer: Aline Reis, Brazil & UD Granadilla Tenerife
Location: Don Benito, Spain

"My teammates Letícia, Tamires, Kathellen, and Luana were chit chatting before practice. The fun and laughter we share, the experiences and challenges we overcome...TOGETHER. It makes us who we are, it makes us footballers."
Aline Reis/Goal Click
Photographer: Loes Guerts, Netherlands & Kopparbergs/ Göteborg FC
Location: Gothenburg, Sweden

"At home we are always in the shade on the bench, where it can be very cold. We complain about that so for a moment we were happy we were sitting in the sun this time. The temperature was very nice, but as soon as the game started we realised we had a problem. We couldn't see anything with the sun in our faces! Our arms were getting tired of holding up our hands to block the sun; we came up with this sun blocking solution!"
Loes Geurts/Goal Click
Photographer: Fati Rouina, Cacahuètes Sluts
Location: Paris, France

"I love playing on the street. I learned to play football when I was younger with children of my neighborhood in Dellys, Algeria, so I'm particularly a fan of street football - there is some freedom to play in the city. I took this photo in Paris with my friend Sarah trying to juggle in a typical street of Montmartre district. I wanted to show how football is a flexible game; you just need a ball to play on any type of field. Sarah is a very expressive, natural and good player. When she played on street, the passers-by see a woman visible, who in her own way appropriates a place that belongs to all."
Fati Rouina/Goal Click
Photographer: Amber Wildgust, Aston Villa LFC General Manager
Location: Birmingham, UK

"It's all about the fans. Inspiring them to be what they want and giving them aspirations for the future. Women's football is on the up, and we are serious about it. The appetite is there, the fans love it, they want to be excited by women's football and they want to meet their idols."
Aston Villa/Goal Click
Photographer: Ali Riley, New Zealand & Chelsea
Location: Marbella, Spain (New Zealand Training Camp)

"Betsy Hassett was painting her nails on our trip to Spain when we played against Norway. We were a little bit isolated where we were staying. Obviously a lot of us had been playing in winter. Betsy plays in Iceland. Everyone was so happy to see the sun, especially her, and she was living in the room next door and she would always be outside. Listening to music or playing board games, card games or painting her nails. She looked so happy, the sun is shining and we were staying at this beautiful resort on the beach in Marbella."
Ali Riley/Goal Click
Photographer: Clinton Oduor, Carolina for Kibera
Location: Kibera, Nairobi, Kenya

"Soccer is a popular sport among young people and does not discriminate based on gender. Football brings people together. With soccer we speak the same language even though we all come from 42 different tribes. We have been helping to build peace with boys and girls from varying ethnic backgrounds as they learn how to rely on their teammates and develop healthy friendships with one another."
Clinton Oduor/Goal Click
Photographer: Loes Guerts, Netherlands & Kopparbergs/Göteborg FC
Location: Gothenburg, Sweden

"Our sprinkler system doesn't always work as it should, which gives very funny moments. This time we had an important training so everybody stayed focused on the game and continued to play. Luckily it was good weather that day so the girls could use some refreshment!"
Loes Geurts/Goal Click
Photographer: Erin McLeod, Canada & Växjö DFF
Location: Växjö, Sweden

"We were doing a team mobility session with our strength coach. This is of one of our Swedes Nellie Ohlsson. I wanted to capture that this team is not fully professional - and what I love about it is that people find a way to make their dream work. We are all connected by the love of the game. They are good people and that's what it's all about."
Erin McLeod/Goal Click
Photographer: Brianna Visalli, West Ham United Women
Location: London, UK

"On the bus everyone is pictured together, and you can see everyone either smiling or goofing off. I think that it captures players in a state where they are most comfortable and from the perspective of what I see on a daily basis."
Brianna Visalli/Goal Click
Photographer: Steph Catley, Australia & Melbourne City FC
Location: Australia

"Lydia Williams was sprawled on top of the brand new World Cup balls. It was a moment I wanted to capture as significant for the upcoming tournament and it was a classic Lydia way to go about it. I think the photo sums up the overall culture in our team. We're heading into one of the biggest tournaments of our careers but we'll still be the same free spirited, relaxed, friendly bunch of Aussies that we've always been."
Steph Catley/Goal Click
Photographer: Alanna Kennedy, Australia & Orlando Pride
Location: Orlando, USA

"The game is nothing without the fans and their experience on game day is not something we always see, so it was exciting for me to actually experience that too. Artistically, I love the story of passionate fans. The Black Swans are Orlando Pride fans."
Alanna Kennedy/Goal Click
Photographer: Lucy Bronze, England & Lyon (in partnership with UEFA #WePlayStrong)
Location: Lyon, France

"This was match day, en route to the Champions League semi-final second leg. We have our match day suits on, only to be worn for big occasions and big games. Shanice and Keisha are listening to their own music, but Saki and me are watching the other semi final, Barca v Bayern. Saki and I sit to each other in the changing rooms and on the bus. She's the best person to sit next to because she always has some sort of Japanese sweets and treats, so she's always feeding me something! She doesn't speak English that well and I don't speak French that great. But we chat all the time in a mix of the two languages and I've learnt some Japanese words too, so every morning we say good morning in Japanese."
Lucy Bronze/Goal Click
Photographer: Fernanda Pinilla, Chile & Córdoba CF
Location: Córdoba, Spain

Two players from the Córdoba CF senior squad, Cristina Medina and Irene Ragman, were walking out to our home pitch. It was an important match but I was suspended!"
Fernanda Pinilla/Goal Click
Photographer: Kristrún Antonsdóttir, AS Roma & Iceland
Location: Rome, Italy

"This is the head coach of AS Roma Betty (Elisabetta Bavagnoli) and a player of the squad, Maria Zecca. This is after one of our training sessions where there were a couple of players doing some extra work and she was explaining some key factors to them. I wanted to show the coach in action with the players but more intimate. It represents work, moreover, the extra work and detail that goes into training for players and the coaches."
Kristrun Antonsdottir/Goal Click
Photographer: Lauren Silver, Jamaica & Trondheims-ørn
Location: Trondheim, Norway

"My team Trondheims-ørn was playing against another top division Norwegian team. That week it had been snowing intensely and it sure didn't stop for the game. I couldn't play this game because my paperwork for the team was not complete. So I was sitting in the stands watching. Practicing and playing in the snow is really hard. Everything is cold and my toes always go numb, plus the ground is really slippery because the ice melts, then freezes on the ground. If you look in the background, you can see pile on piles of snow. My team was fighting hard and we came out with a 0-0 tie. These photos show one side of Norway. Some days it is very nice, especially during spring. But during the winter, the snow definitely comes in waves. It's cool that football takes me to places like Norway. Sometimes I take a step back to really remember and appreciate that."
Lauren Silver/Goal Click
Photographer: Caitlin Foord, Australia & Sydney FC / Portland Thorns
Location: Denver, USA (Australia Training Camp)

"Alanna Kennedy & Steph Catley. Obviously in the photo we all have our disposable cameras doing this Goal Click project, but I have known both of them since I was young. It is pretty cool that I'm on this football journey now with them and experienced a lot together over the years. We have all played together since we were about 13. The best part of football is the places it takes you, the people you meet and obviously the wins and emotions you experience along with your teammates."
Caitlin Foord/Goal Click
Photographer: Lisa Schmitz, Germany & 1. FFC Turbine Potsdam
Location: Potsdam, Germany

"You can see my teammate Karoline Smidt Nielsen from 1. FFC Turbine Potsdam. A group of the girls who were injured were doing their rehabilitation next to the pitch. Sometimes you are on the pitch with your teammates, laughing and playing the sport you love. The next moment you may have an injury, which forces you to sit out and watch from the outside. However, the feeling of always being supported by teammates and fans provides tremendous strength."
Lisa Schmitz/Goal Click
Photographer: Oshrat Eni, ASA Tel Aviv
Location: Tel Aviv, Israel

"This is Meital Sharaby, she's a 19-year-old left back at ASA Tel Aviv. It was after the last practice before the championship match. It represents the atmosphere around our team and the passion we have for women's football. The practice was done but we still love fooling around with ball."
Oshrat Eni/Goal Click
Photographer: Loes Guerts, Netherlands & Kopparbergs/ Göteborg FC
Location: Gothenburg, Sweden

"I wanted to show our team spirit. We are all very different people but still a tight group as a football team. We have the same goals and always make this circle before games with the whole team. Our captain says a few words and then we have a yell. In this circle before the game you feel the excitement and 'ready-ness' of the girls. It gives a good feeling of belonging to the team. This is what football is, a team sport, working together, tight, as in this circle, we can lean on each other."
Loes Geurts/Goal Click
Photographer: Hedvig Lindahl, Sweden & Chelsea
Location: Paris, France

"This was a moment I caught that might not make it onto any other platforms - a situation from football that we who play can recognize. My advice to young girls would be that if they go for their football dream, they would be able to live a really good life. I hope they continue to grow the game like we have and the ones before us did, so the next generation will be even better off."
Hedvig Lindahl/Goal Click
Photographer: Kelley O'Hara, USA & Utah Royals
Location: San Jose, USA

"Just 22 of my best friends getting ready for the biggest games of our lives. This was our training camp during the beginning of May in San Jose, which was part of our World Cup prep and Send Off Series. Football is the greatest sport on earth. I hope that the generations that come after I am done playing continue to push the sport forward and get even more respect and attention that they deserve."
Kelley O'Hara/Goal Click
Photographer: Mele Kafa, Tonga women's national team
Location: Tonga Football Academy

"Playing football has really given us more opportunities, for us females here in Tonga to represent Tonga in national teams and playing against other Pacific Islanders. Through football some of our players have become referees, a great opportunity to participate in FIFA and Oceania competitions. Two of our national players are already employed by Tongan Football Association! We can travel out of Tonga and meet new football friends and learn about their lifestyle."
Mele Kafa/Goal Click