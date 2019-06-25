Warren introduces new election security plan

Washington (CNN) Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday released a new election security and voter fraud protection plan aimed to "secure our elections from all threats, foreign and domestic."

"Our elections should be as secure as Fort Knox," the senator from Massachusetts wrote in a Medium post outlining the multi-pronged plan. "But instead, they're less secure than your Amazon account."

Warren's plan calls for "state-of-the-art" federal voting machines, uniform ballots and a "security firewall" to protect voter information.

"Right now some jurisdictions use dated machines that are easily hackable with no paper trail. Ballot design is all over the place," Warren said. "No more."

Warren's plan would also designate election day as a holiday along with new "federal standards" for automatic and same-day registration, early voting and vote by mail.

