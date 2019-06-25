The totally obvious reason why Donald Trump picked Stephanie Grisham

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump is not a complicated guy. He likes people who like him. He hates people who don't like him. And he trusts a very small group of people -- mostly members of his own family and a very few aides who have been with him from the start.

Know who else was reportedly on that Camp David trip? Stephanie Grisham!

As Trump turns his attention to what will be -- despite his insistence to the contrary -- a very difficult reelection race, he is increasingly putting a dwindling number of longtime aides in positions of power.