Pompeo says US prepared to remove troops from Afghanistan

Washington (CNN) Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the US is prepared to remove US forces from Afghanistan, but has not agreed on a timeline.

"We've made clear to the Taliban that we're prepared to remove our forces. I want to be clear, we've not yet agreed on a timeline to do so," Pompeo said Tuesday during an unannounced stop in Afghanistan. The presence of troops in Afghanistan is "conditions-based," the top US diplomat said.

Pompeo made the remarks to traveling press in Kabul on Tuesday before traveling on to New Delhi, India.

Pompeo said "real progress" has been made in the Afghan peace talks and that the parties were close to settling on a draft text.

'Real progress'

