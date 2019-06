Oregon Republicans are hiding -- literally -- rather than vote on a climate bill

(CNN) For the last week, Republican members of the Oregon state Senate have been in hiding, fleeing the state rather than be forced to vote on a climate bill that would put a hard cap on greenhouse gas emissions. The goal? To run out the clock until the legislative session ends at the end of the month, robbing majority Democrats -- and the Democratic governor -- of a major priority.

How did we get here? Will the Republicans return? And is running away and hiding an effective way to deal with legislation you don't like? For answers, I reached out to Hillary Borrud , the state politics and government reporter at The Oregonian. Our conversation, conducted via email and lightly edited for flow, is below.

Cillizza: How did we get here? Was this fight -- and the hiding -- something that had been boiling for a while? Or did it just explode out of nowhere?

Borrud: This climate bill was the biggest Democratic priority left to pass before the end of the legislative session, and there were rumors at least a week before the walkout that Republicans might go on another boycott.

We knew Republicans were fiercely opposed to Democrats' plan to cap carbon emissions: it was on a list of bills they wanted to kill during the first walkout of the 2019 session in May , which centered on Democrats' plan for a new business tax.

