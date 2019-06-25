READ: Letter from House chairmen to Robert Mueller compelling public testimony

June 25, 2019

The Hon. Robert S. Mueller III

Special Counsel

U.S. Department of Justice

950 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Washington, DC 20530

Dear Special Counsel Mueller:

Attached please find subpoenas from the House Judiciary Committee and the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence to compel your testimony on July 17, 2019. Over the course of discussions about your appearance before Congress, we have consistently communicated our Committees' intention to issue these subpoenas, if necessary, and we now understand it is necessary to do so.

We further understand that there are certain sensitivities associated with your open testimony. In particular, the Special Counsel's Office referred several criminal investigations to other offices at the Department of Justice, and certain matters are ongoing. Your office, moreover, admirably limited public comment while the Special Counsel's Office's work was ongoing. You have also explained that you prefer for the Special Counsel's Office's written work to speak for itself.

Nevertheless, the American public deserves to hear directly from you about your investigation and conclusions. We will work with you to address legitimate concerns about preserving the integrity of your work, but we expect that you will appear before our Committees as scheduled.

Sincerely,

Jerrold Nadler, Chairman, House Committee on the Judiciary

Adam Schiff, Chairman, House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence