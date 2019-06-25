Kushner says peace deal is needed for Palestinian economic plan to succeed

Manama, Bahrain (CNN) Pitching his $50 billion proposal to revitalize the Palestinian economy, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner argued Tuesday that his economic proposal will only succeed if there is a resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

But he also argued that agreeing to a clear pathway to economic prosperity for the Palestinians is a "necessary precondition" to resolving the conflict.

Kushner's pitch reflected the criticism that Palestinian leaders and others have directed his way in recent days, arguing that an economic plan is not worth discussing without first addressing the political issues at the core of the conflict.

But Kushner did just that -- focusing solely on economics -- as he kicked off the White House's "Peace to Prosperity" economic conference here in Bahrain, addressing a smattering of Arab leaders, businesspeople and other international officials.

"To be clear, economic growth and prosperity for the Palestinian people are not possible without an enduring and fair political solution to the conflict," Kushner said. "However, today is not about the political issues. We will get to those at the right time."

Read More