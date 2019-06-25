Kamala Harris endorsed by Rep. William Lacy Clay

(CNN) Sen. Kamala Harris of California has added a fourth Congressional Black Caucus member to her list of endorsements from its influential members: Rep. William Lacy Clay.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has five endorsements from the caucus, as the 2020 Democratic hopefuls jockey for its members' support.

"I have nothing against Vice President Biden," Clay said to CNN in an interview. "When he was in office with President Obama, we had a great relationship. We have a great personal relationship. But this is my choice. This is who I feel like I can get behind. She has the skill set to beat Trump and replace him in the Oval Office."

Clay is a well-known and influential figure in Missouri. In May 2007, he endorsed then-underdog Barack Obama over Hillary Clinton, helping to deliver the votes of predominately African American precincts in his district to Obama. Clinton and Obama split the delegates in the neck-and-neck Missouri primary.

"Like Obama, I feel as though Kamala Harris is a transformative figure," Clay said to CNN, explaining the timing of his endorsement. "I think the timing is right to signal to the people in my state -- this is who I favor."

