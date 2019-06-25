Jan Meyers, the first Republican woman to represent Kansas in the House, dies at 90

Washington (CNN) Former Rep. Jan Meyers, the first Republican woman to represent Kansas in the House, died Friday, daughter Valerie Meyers told CNN on Tuesday. The younger Meyers said her mother died of heart complications.

The Kansas Republican is remembered for her unwavering fiscal conservatism, but also for her occasionally progressive social stances that would put her at odds with her party. Meyers' support for the pro-choice movement and gun control was considered unusual for Republicans, especially during her congressional tenure in the 1980s and '90s

Meyers' political views were centered on her passion for women's issues and including women in politics, according to Michael Murray, her former chief of staff.

"Jan Meyers was a pioneer in the movement for more women to hold public office," Murray said. "She was on the vanguard of that entire movement."

Meyers' political career began as a member of the Overland Park City Council, before serving in the Kansas State Senate for more than a decade. In 1984, she announced her campaign to run for Kansas' 3rd Congressional District seat, representing the smallest district of the state's four, an election that she won.

Read More